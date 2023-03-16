Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 176,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

