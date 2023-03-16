Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,200 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after buying an additional 2,498,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,372,000 after buying an additional 2,226,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after buying an additional 2,187,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

