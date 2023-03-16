Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,808 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $75.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

