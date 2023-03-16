Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,504 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Plug Power Trading Down 3.0 %

About Plug Power

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.