Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

