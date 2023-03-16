Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

