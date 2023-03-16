Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $869,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $7,219,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

