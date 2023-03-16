Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,460 shares of company stock valued at $89,105 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

