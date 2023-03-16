Contrasting AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEye and Holley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AEye alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $4.36 million 16.06 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -0.68 Holley $688.42 million 0.47 $73.77 million $0.64 4.23

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 Holley 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AEye and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.

AEye currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,050.22%. Holley has a consensus price target of $6.94, indicating a potential upside of 156.25%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Holley.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,294.24% -70.52% -57.86% Holley 10.72% 2.08% 0.63%

Summary

Holley beats AEye on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.