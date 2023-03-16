Contrasting CONMED (CNMD) & Its Competitors

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CONMED to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CONMED pays out -28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out -326.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CONMED lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED Competitors 110 636 1777 79 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CONMED and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 73.92%. Given CONMED’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED’s competitors have a beta of 18.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,742% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.71% 11.39% 3.94% CONMED Competitors -660.28% -49.42% -23.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion -$80.58 million -31.82 CONMED Competitors $1.05 billion $117.04 million 5.02

CONMED’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CONMED competitors beat CONMED on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

