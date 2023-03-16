Contrasting IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -22.35% -4.52% -2.83% HealthStream 4.53% 3.04% 2.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IAC and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 11 0 2.92 HealthStream 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

IAC currently has a consensus target price of $88.13, indicating a potential upside of 73.78%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than HealthStream.

This table compares IAC and HealthStream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $5.24 billion 0.80 -$1.17 billion ($13.50) -3.76 HealthStream $266.83 million 2.92 $12.09 million $0.39 65.34

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IAC has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HealthStream beats IAC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

