Credit Suisse Group Trims Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Target Price to $8.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $987.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

