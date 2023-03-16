Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Critical Review

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC 13.32% 8.36% 4.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magic Empire Global and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 33.09%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $23.17 million 18.19 $15.54 million $0.49 27.86

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Magic Empire Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

