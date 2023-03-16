Critical Analysis: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) vs. Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -82.18% -44.89% -3.21% Integrated Ventures -97.88% -29.26% -18.43%

Volatility & Risk

Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 4.67 -$2.62 billion ($11.85) -5.44 Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 1.04 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coinbase Global and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 5 10 9 0 2.17 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $69.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Tioga, PA.

