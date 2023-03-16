Critical Analysis: MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Rating) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MoneyOnMobile and Zhihu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhihu 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Zhihu has a consensus target price of $1.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%.

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Zhihu -51.30% -28.62% -21.42%

Volatility and Risk

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Zhihu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zhihu $3.51 billion 0.21 -$203.82 million ($0.45) -2.56

MoneyOnMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Summary

MoneyOnMobile beats Zhihu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is a processing and mobile payments technology company. The firm provides customers with suite of payment processing services and related software products and enables consumers to use their mobile phones to pay for goods and services, or transfer funds from one cell phone to another using simple SMS text functionality. The company was founded by Laird Q. Cagan and Ranjeet Oak on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

