Critical Analysis: OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) vs. Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY)

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating) and OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Rotork has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPAL Fuels has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rotork and OPAL Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rotork 0 0 0 0 N/A OPAL Fuels 0 0 6 0 3.00

Profitability

OPAL Fuels has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.98%. Given OPAL Fuels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OPAL Fuels is more favorable than Rotork.

This table compares Rotork and OPAL Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rotork N/A N/A N/A OPAL Fuels N/A -0.36% 0.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rotork and OPAL Fuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rotork $854.71 million 4.43 $120.16 million $0.66 26.29 OPAL Fuels N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

Rotork has higher revenue and earnings than OPAL Fuels.

Summary

OPAL Fuels beats Rotork on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators. It also provides gearboxes and valve accessories comprising multi-turn and quarter-turn gearboxes, smart position indicators, direct mount chain wheels, valve accessories, roto hammers, and master gear products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation and control products, such as instrument valves, controllers, and measurement products; and pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation equipment, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, slide valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. Further, it provides power transmission products; and actuator workshop overhaul, field support, client support programme, planned shutdown support, valve automation center, technical support, and training services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, water and sewage, marine, and mining sectors. Rotork plc was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc. engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. As of May 1, 2022, it owned and operated 24 biogas projects. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

