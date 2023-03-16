Critical Analysis: VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -23.49% -58.79% -27.44% Baidu 6.02% 6.70% 3.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baidu 0 2 13 0 2.87

This is a summary of current recommendations for VIQ Solutions and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

VIQ Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Baidu has a consensus target price of $181.06, suggesting a potential upside of 36.03%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Baidu.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Baidu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $43.18 million 0.22 -$19.68 million ($0.34) -0.82 Baidu $123.68 billion 0.37 $1.10 billion $2.89 46.06

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baidu beats VIQ Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

