Critical Contrast: Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) versus Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -151.65% 9.05% 4.63%

Dividends

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund pays an annual dividend of $3.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.0%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $37.17 million 4.26 $39.58 million ($1.25) -2.54

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the U.S. dollar adjusted BSE National Index. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. was formed on December 22, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

