Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $132.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.