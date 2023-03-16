CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 10,545 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3,793.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

EPD opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

