CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 115 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

SHW opened at $216.55 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.73 and a 200-day moving average of $230.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

