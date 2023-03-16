CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 770.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 131,266 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

