CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 95.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 29.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $4,451,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in General Motors by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,462,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $81,895,000 after buying an additional 167,812 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

