CVA Family Office LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

