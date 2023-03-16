CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,030,000 after buying an additional 535,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after buying an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.89.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

