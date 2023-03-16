CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 171.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 451.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,280. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $270.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $233.30 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

