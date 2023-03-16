CVA Family Office LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $202.32 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.75 and its 200-day moving average is $216.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

