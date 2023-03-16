CVA Family Office LLC Has $178,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

TFC stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

