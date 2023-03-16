CVA Family Office LLC Has $196,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.54.

NYSE NKE opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

