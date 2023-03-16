CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,589,000 after purchasing an additional 553,552 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $144.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.71.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

