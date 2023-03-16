CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

