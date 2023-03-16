CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

