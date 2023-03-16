DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Update

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 286,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

DatChat Price Performance

NASDAQ:DATS opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. DatChat has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Institutional Trading of DatChat

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DatChat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DatChat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DatChat by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

