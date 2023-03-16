David G. Hopkinson Sells 344 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $182.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.74. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $196.47.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Sports

About Madison Square Garden Sports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $60,500,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $47,578,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,054.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after buying an additional 199,593 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $23,208,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,091.8% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.