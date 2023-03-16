Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Shares of DE stock opened at $390.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.94. The company has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

