Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Delek US Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. UBS Group began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

