Denis K. Sheahan Acquires 1,000 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

