Desjardins Weighs in on The Lion Electric Company’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$621.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.67.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

