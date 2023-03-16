Desjardins Weighs in on The Lion Electric Company’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
