DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.07% of DiamondHead worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DiamondHead

In other news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,336.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Stock Down 3.9 %

DiamondHead Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DHHC opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

