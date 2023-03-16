DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Up 15.5% in February

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.