Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Raised to $8.40

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.40 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diversey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diversey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Diversey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.11 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after buying an additional 841,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diversey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,882,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 103,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diversey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Diversey by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 628,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

