Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$89.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of DOL opened at C$75.75 on Monday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$64.79 and a 1 year high of C$85.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,241.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.93. The stock has a market cap of C$21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total value of C$431,579.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,083,686.75. In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total value of C$431,579.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,083,686.75. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total value of C$972,000.00. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

