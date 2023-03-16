Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 49,017.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after buying an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dover by 21.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 134.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

