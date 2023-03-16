Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,260,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,240,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

