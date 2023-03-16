Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
