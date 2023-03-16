e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 834,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $76.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

