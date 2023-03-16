Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 77 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $206.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.58. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

