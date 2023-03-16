Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 11,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

Shares of KBH opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

