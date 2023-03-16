Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ingredion by 33.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 24.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE INGR opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

