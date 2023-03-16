Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Belden by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Belden Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

