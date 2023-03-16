Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CNS

CNS stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $88.21.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.71%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

